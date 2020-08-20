Comptroller: Nearly $6 million paid to Erie County employees who were told not to work

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Erie County Comptroller’s Office, $5,863,284 was paid to county employees who were told to stay home during the pandemic.

In the same time period, Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw says some employees returned to work and were paid overtime “the next week.”

“How can you earn overtime one week yet be designated unable to work and receive full pay the week before? It makes no sense,” Mychajliw says. “I hope the Legislature addresses this issue when they hold their committee hearing on overtime pay for political employees.”

According to Mychajliw’s office, 2,468 employees logged a total of 274,258 hours “not working but getting paid” from March 28 to now. His report says most of the employees are from the Erie County Public Library, Department of Social Services, Department of Public Works, Clerk’s Office or Sheriff’s Office.

See the list of impacted employee costs by department here.

MORE | Here is Mychajliw’s “Report on the Use of ‘Unutilized’ and ‘Emergency Closing’ Pay Codes to Enforce Social Distancing Mandates”

