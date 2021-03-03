Convicted arsonist gets additional year in prison for assaulting corrections officer

COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A convicted arsonist who was already sentenced to eight years behind bars was given an additional year in prison after assaulting a corrections officer.

In November 2019, Joseph Aronica, 38, punched an officer in the face multiple times before he was restrained by other officers. The victim suffered pain and swelling to her left eye area.

Aronica was serving time at Collins Correctional Facility after admitting to intentionally setting his Buffalo home on fire in 2017. That fire spread to two neighboring homes and displaced several people.

The year-long sentence he received for third-degree assault will follow the time he’ll spend in prison for arson.