With 114 cases in Erie County, ‘You should assume COVID-19 is in the community, everywhere’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In discussing Erie County’s 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday misconceptions abound – specifically pointing to the age group which contains the most positive cases.

“You are not immune to it. No one is immune to it that we’re aware of,” said Poloncarz, D-Erie County. Poloncarz said that 25 of the cases were people in their 30s.

“Just because you’re young of age does not mean you’re immune.”

Poloncarz said the town of Concord and village of Springville now have cases, and “You should assume COVID-19 is in the community everywhere.”

In addition, Poloncarz said all the new cases are the result of community spread.

