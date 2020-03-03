Two Buffalo-area families quarantined in their homes, await results of coronavirus tests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo-area families are under quarantine as they await test results, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who gave an update Tuesday on coronavirus in New York.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE:



According to @NYGovCuomo, 2 Buffalo-area families are isolated in their homes after returning from Italy. An official with the governor's office tells me of the 12 people in those 2 families, 6 are symptomatic and are being tested. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) March 3, 2020

The Erie County Department of Health says the people who returned from Italy recently spent time in a high-risk region in the northern part of the country.

The local people being tested for the virus have not been identified, and no suspected local cases have been confirmed.

This comes after at least two people in the state tested positive for the illness. They were identified as a health care worker in New York City and a man living in Westchester County.

Anyone who traveled internationally to areas of concern within the last two weeks, and feel sick with a fever, coughing or trouble breathing, should immediately seek medical care, calling a doctor ahead of a visit.

In addition to that, people experiencing these symptoms should stay home, other than to seek medical care, and avoid any more travel until the illness resolves.

More information on the coronavirus can be found here.