87 cases and ‘We have not reached our peak yet’ say Erie County officials

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With 87 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among Erie County residents, government and health officials said Monday to assume its prevalent in your community.
Dr. Gale Burstein said if you have traveled in your community, you should assume you were somewhere with a possibility that you were exposed to coronavirus.
As of Monday afternoon, 171 tests are pending at the county’s public health lab.
There is a shortage of personal protective equipment in Erie County, like many places across the state. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he placed an order for 400,000 approved N95 face masks from a supplier, with a shipping date 10 days out. The cost he said was $1.2 million, or 3 dollars per mask.