87 cases and ‘We have not reached our peak yet’ say Erie County officials

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With 87 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among Erie County residents, government and health officials said Monday to assume its prevalent in your community.

“We have not reached our peak yet” Dr. Gale Burstein talking about #Covid19 cases in #ErieCounty. All new cases have been community spread: — Christy Kern (@christykern4) March 23, 2020

Dr. Gale Burstein said if you have traveled in your community, you should assume you were somewhere with a possibility that you were exposed to coronavirus.

.@markpoloncarz says he spoke with @MayorByronBrown about an hour ago – there are confirmed COVID-19 cases in every part of the City of Buffalo. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) March 23, 2020

As of Monday afternoon, 171 tests are pending at the county’s public health lab.

There is a shortage of personal protective equipment in Erie County, like many places across the state. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he placed an order for 400,000 approved N95 face masks from a supplier, with a shipping date 10 days out. The cost he said was $1.2 million, or 3 dollars per mask.