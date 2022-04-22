BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A correction officer was injured while trying to restrain an inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility.
The Sheriff’s Office says it happened on April 18 when the officer responded to a disturbance in a housing unit. They say the inmate, Ameer Miller, “was non-compliant and resistant” at the time.
Officers used pepper spray before entering his unit and restraining him. One of them suffered a hand injury, but remained on duty after receiving medical treatment.
Miller, who was being held on charges of assault, criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child, was additionally charged with obstruction of governmental administration. He also faces administrative charges.
