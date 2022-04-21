BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A correction officer who recently pled guilty to promoting prison contraband is no longer with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Stachowski, 48, a resident of Buffalo, had been accused of giving a cell phone to an inmate. His arrest stemmed from an anonymous tip received in December. The tip was about an inmate who had a cell phone at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden.

Stachowski was pulled over in January — an encounter where deputies say he “was confrontational and tried to flee.” Since then, he had been suspended without pay. Effective February 17, Stachowski was no longer an employee of the Sheriff’s Office.

Stachowski’s guilty plea to the felony charge came earlier this month. If he completes a program through Buffalo Veterans Treatment Court, his charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor.