Correctional officer charged with bringing pot, phone and charger into Erie County prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A correctional officer has been accused of bring contraband into an Erie County prison.

On Tuesday evening, Jason Stachowski was stopped while driving on I-190 near Clinton Street. But the Erie County Sheriff’s Office says that when deputies tried to arrest him, he “was confrontational and tried to flee.” Despite this, Stachowski was taken into custody.

In mid-December, the Sheriff’s Office says marijuana, a phone and a phone charger were found in the Erie County Correctional Facility. An investigation began, which led authorities to believe Stachowski was the one who brought them in.

He was subsequently charged with introducing dangerous contraband into a prison, as well as misdemeanor counts of obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Stachowski, who was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon, has been suspended without pay.