Cotter back to breaking ice to prevent flooding in Erie County

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Utilizing the Edward M. Cotter fireboat, Buffalo DPW crews are reducing the risk of flooding.

The boat has been out on the Buffalo River and Cazenovia Creek breaking up ice in triangles.

Buffalo DPW Commissioner Mike Finn says “When the ice jams form, they create actual dams in the Buffalo River and Cazenovia Creek that can cause flooding. The flooding has been seen in West Seneca. It happens in Buffalo.”

Breaking up the ice in triangles helps weaken it, making it easier to separate.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WNY Olympians tracker: Schedule, results & more

Trending Now