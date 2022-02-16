Cotter back to breaking ice to prevent flooding in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Utilizing the Edward M. Cotter fireboat, Buffalo DPW crews are reducing the risk of flooding.
The boat has been out on the Buffalo River and Cazenovia Creek breaking up ice in triangles.
Buffalo DPW Commissioner Mike Finn says “When the ice jams form, they create actual dams in the Buffalo River and Cazenovia Creek that can cause flooding. The flooding has been seen in West Seneca. It happens in Buffalo.”
Breaking up the ice in triangles helps weaken it, making it easier to separate.
