County executive says Erie Co. hospitalizations are highest they’ve been since start of pandemic

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–In Erie County alone, 264 people were being treated in hospitals as of Monday. As County Executive Mark Poloncarz says, this is the highest recorded total to date.

Poloncarz says he’s been speaking with local hospital leaders who say they’re concerned we could continue to see this rate go up, especially with the holiday season and potential gatherings.

He also says we have likely not seen the peak number of cases or hospitalizations yet, which could impact hospitals on how they’re able to treat people based on resources.

“Hospitals are preparing for a surge in patients and they’re very worried about staff capability and capacity,” Poloncarz added.

Erie County Health Commissioner doctor gale Burstein showed a model during today’s briefing prepared by UB’s Jacob’s School of Medicine.

It projected without lockdowns, the county could see up to 3,000 people needing treatment in hospitals by the end of the year.