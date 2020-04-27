County launches “Erie Grown” to help promote local farms during crisis

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Local businesses continue to take a hit during the coronavirus pandemic, including the farming industry in our region.

Erie County officials announced a new initiative to help them out during this time.

They say they want to help promote local farms and support them while those businesses navigate through the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s why the county is creating the initiative “Erie Grown.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there are more than 900 farms in Erie County, and about 96% of those farms are family-owned businesses.

Through Erie Grown, the county created a website where you can locate these farms, and where their stands are located and see what products are available.

He says local farms have been struggling with low demand for milk, loss of foodservice customers, and a loss of restaurant businesses and hopes this will help.

Poloncarz says all the farms are complying with CDC and Erie County Health Department requirements to keep their staff and customers safe from COVID 19.

He also mentioned the county will continue offering small businesses disaster relief loans to help them out during this time as well.