During a daily coronavirus briefing, Erie County officials say they’re still seeing an increase with overdose during this time.

A graph shows the number of fatal overdoes went from 5 to 28 between February and March.

The county is asking motels, restaurants, grocery stores, and food pantries to have Narcan on site.

County officials say they will provide it at no cost.

Anyone in need of a Narcan box can call 716-858-7695 for boxes or a wall unit.

We are continuing to see overdoses in our community. Call 716-858-7695 for a wall unit or Narcan boxes.

