ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Erie County continues to decline even as the region has reopened.

Both Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein say they’re happy with our numbers, and that the area is where we want to be with diagnostic cases and hospitalizations.

Poloncarz says he believes this is because people are aware of what’s happening in different states across the country, specifically in the south, where they reopened too fast, had a spike in COVID-19 cases, and are now having to close businesses back up.

In the past two weeks, hospitalizations throughout the county have hovered around 40, something the county executive says is a good sign.

“People are taking it seriously and I think that’s why our hospitalization numbers are lower. People understand if we go about our business as if covid 19 is gone, then we’re going to see those numbers go up,” Poloncarz said.

This comes despite the number of positive cases among younger people. Nearly half of all new positive COVID cases are people between the ages of 20 and 39, something Poloncarz attributes to that age group going out to restaurants and bars more often than others.