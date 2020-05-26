COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Erie County, WNY

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is reporting the COVID-19 hospitalization numbers across Western New York and in Erie County continue to drop.
Data shows on May 24, there were 164 patients, in hospitals in WNY, and 149 in Erie County.
Poloncarz says there are new admissions but at a lower rate than a week ago.
ICU and ICU airway assists also continue to drop, according to the county executive.
Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.