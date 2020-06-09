Breaking News
NYS releases guidelines for restaurants, personal care services
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Erie County drop below 100

Erie County

(Image from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Twitter)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is showing positive changes in the fight against coronavirus.

On Tuesday morning, County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county have dropped below 100 “for the first time since late March.”

The latest number of hospitalized patients in Erie County is 98. The amount of patients receiving intensive care has also dropped, coming down to 30.

Poloncarz says the “only negative” is that “ICU airway assists” reached their highest level in more than two weeks.

“Otherwise all is trending well,” he wrote.

(Image from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Twitter)
(Image from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Twitter)
(Image from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Twitter)

