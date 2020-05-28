COVID-19 test results show virus is still out in our community, Poloncarz says

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County is continuing to offer both diagnostic and antibody testing for anyone with an appointment.

But today County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the results from these tests show COVID 19 is still out in our community.

Today, the county executive says the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in our area is going down.

This comes as the region continues to expand its testing capabilities as a requirement to reopen.

Poloncarz says officials are monitoring these numbers – especially because at the same time people are testing negative for both COVID 19 and the antibodies, our hospital admissions have stabilized but are starting to trend back up.

He says this is proof the disease is still out there.

Last week, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says the number of those testing negative for antibodies shows the actions we’re taking to stop the spread of this disease are working.

But because we know it’s still out there, leaders say we must continue to wear a mask, wash our hands and remain socially distant.

