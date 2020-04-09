COVID-19 turns fatal for Weinberg Campus resident; 1 other resident, 2 employees test positive

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people at Weinberg Campus’ main campus, a senior community in Getzville, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first known case involved a resident of Dosberg Manor. Weinberg Campus was notified of the resident’s positive test on March 20 after they were hospitalized on March 9. The individual was transferred to a rehabilitation unit on March 17 and transferred back to the hospital the following day. They are still there receiving treatment.

A second resident of Dosberg Manor was hospitalized on March 26, but died this past weekend.

A staff member at Dosberg Manor was diagnosed with the virus on April 4. Along with this, a part-time employee at the Rosa Coplon Living Center contracted it, and has been quarantined at home for the past couple weeks.

Anyone who had direct contact with the employees is being monitored for symptoms.