ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says COVID-19 hospitalizations in Western New York and Erie County have dropped again.

On July 7, there were 36 COVID-19 patients in WNY hospitals, 35 of which Poloncarz says were in Erie County.

Poloncarz added that, as reported Wednesday, for July 7, 1.6% of all COVID-19 diagnostic tests came back positive, which equates to 52 out of 3,240.