COVID hospitalizations rising in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 is now steadily rising in Erie County.

Officials say 47 people are in the hospital in Erie County right now, which is the highest number since last month.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says young adults make up a lot of the new cases in the county.

“We’re in a very scary trend. We’re seeing more people in the hospital, and again as we show data many of those people are young in their twenties and thirties and some of them are winding up in the hospital even though the CDC reports that 40% of people are asymptomatic or have minimal symptoms,” Burstein said.

Dr. Burstein says the county is also seeing a higher percentage of tests coming back positive.

Right now, it’s 2.5%. She says that’s double the rate from last week.