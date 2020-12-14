COVID vaccine to arrive in WNY Monday or Tuesday, Poloncarz says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With New York State in the process of administering 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the first doses of the vaccine were set to arrive in the Western New York region late Monday or Tuesday.

“They are not being delivered to the county,” said Poloncarz, who specified the doses are being delivered to hospital systems. “They will be provided to health care workers, our health care heroes.”

“The only places you can get vaccines at this point are hospitals,” he added, stressing that the general public is still months away from being vaccinated.

The county executive noted he didn’t know which hospitals were to be receiving the first doses of the vaccine. None of Western New York’s hospital systems have acknowledged that they expected these initial doses to arrive.

“(T)here is nothing happening today,” said Catholic Health spokesperson JoAnn Cavanaugh, who claimed she wasn’t aware when a shipment of doses would be delivered.

In a statement, ECMC officials said vaccines would be available to their caregivers “in the coming weeks”.

“We have been working over the past several weeks to prepare for this and we have established a Vaccine Task Force that will oversee and coordinate the process of providing the vaccine to every member of our ECMC Family,” they wrote. “The priority of staff will follow very prescriptive guidelines provided by the (New York State Department of Health).”

A spokesperson for Kaleida Health did not respond to inquiries.

Meanwhile, the VA Western New York Healthcare System will be one of 37 VA sites to receive an initial shipment of the vaccine, the hospital announced Monday. However, no timeline was provided.

“COVID-19 vaccine implementation will include an initial limited-supply phase followed by a general implementation phase, when large supplies of the vaccine will be available to veterans who want to receive one.” VA WNYHS officials said in a statement. “Our goal is to offer it to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

A spokesperson for the VA said they plan to begin administering vaccinations this week.