Crack dealer arrested for selling to undercover Deputies multiple times

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)– 34-year-old Corvair Harge, a Kenmore resident, has been arrested by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit for the sale of crack to undercover Deputies multiple times.

Officials say the Narcotics Unit, with the help of Kenmore Police, opened an investigation against Harge after receiving tips from vigilant neighbors.

Harge sold crack numerous times to the undercover Deputies in Tonawanda, Kenmore, Buffalo, and from his home over two months.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit, SWAT Team, and Kenmore Police Detectives searched his home at 273 Nassau Avenue.

They found multiple scales and baggies with cocaine residue, other drug paraphernalia, and a loaded 9mm handgun in the raid.

Harge is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, criminal sale of a narcotic, and one count of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, all felony counts.

He also faces misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office says he’s awaiting arraignment at the Erie County Holding Center.

Harge has a previous felony conviction in the state for criminal possession of a narcotic and is currently on probation for criminal possession of a weapon.