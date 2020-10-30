Driver killed when tractor-trailer, pickup truck collide on South Park Avenue

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided head-on in North Collins, killing the driver of the pickup truck.

The crash happened Friday morning around 7 a.m. South Park Ave. has been shut down from Wilcox Rd. to Milestrip Rd.

The driver who was killed has not been identified. The other driver was taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash as crews clean up a fuel spill that occurred.

