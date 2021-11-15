Crash leads to arrest of Williamsville woman accused of driving drunk with kids in vehicle

(WIVB) — A Williamsville woman is facing charges after authorities say she drove drunk with two kids in the vehicle and crashed.
Deputies with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office say that on Sunday evening, Kimberly Willert, 28, crashed on Transit Road.
When deputies responded around 6 p.m., they say Willert’s blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit. She was charged with two felony counts of DWI, as well as a misdemeanor count.
The ages of the children in the vehicle are not known. Following her arrest, Willert was released to a sober third party.
