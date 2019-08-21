Draper Trucking total loss after fire tears through building

HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)– UPDATE: Fire officials say it’s a total loss at Draper Trucking after a fire completely tore through the building and 14 tractor trailers inside caught on fire.

According to the Holland Fire Chief Geoff Hack, he first received the call shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews on scene were able to contain the fire within an hour, working to extinguish smaller flames.

Hack says there were a couple scary moments when flames came close to a fuel tank. He also says the heat caused tires and gas tanks to explode but thankfully there were no injuries.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office will be leading the investigation.

ORIGINAL: Several fire crews have been at Draper Trucking in Holland working to extinguish a fire throughout the evening.

Viewers sent us in pictures and video from earlier in the evening that showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky. Many told News 4 they could see it from miles away.

Courtesy Ron Ashburn

We’re still working to confirm details on how this happened and what the extent of the damage is.

A firefighter on scene told News 4 that by 8:30 p.m. the fire had been contained and crews were working to extinguish some small flames.

Traffic isn’t being affected by this too much, but there is a detour for people driving southbound on North Main Street to turn onto Partridge Road near Holland Middle School.