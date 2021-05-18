Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for information on man who violated parole

(WIVB) — Up to $2,500 is being offered for information on a man considered to be armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers says Jesus Colon is wanted by parole officers for violating the terms of his parole supervision for attempted murder.

Colon stands at 5’9″ and weighs 175 lbs.

Anyone with information on where he might be can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.