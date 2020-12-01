Cuomo says Erie Co. has most critical hospital situation in the state

(WIVB)–Hospitalizations continue to surge across the region.

Governor Cuomo said Erie County has the most critical hospital situation in the state.

There’s fear that local hospitals will become overwhelmed with new patients.

There are more than 400 COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Western New York.

That number has doubled in just two weeks.

Because of this, state officials are taking action.

Starting Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo says there will be no elective surgeries in Erie County.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is also calling on retired doctors and nurses to come back into the profession to help deal with a surge of new patients.