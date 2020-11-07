Cuomo suggests microcluster strategy for Erie County, Poloncarz says that may not work

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Cuomo says downstate and upstate have done a total reversal.

Today he singled out Erie County, Monroe County, and Onondaga County, where Syracuse is, as the upstate counties with the highest infection rates. Erie County’s rolling average is higher than 3%.

Cuomo, during a phone call with members of the press today, said he believes a microcluster strategy would be appropriate to get a handle on things and that he’s planning on talking with local elected leaders about it this weekend.

So, we went straight to Erie County’s top elected leader.

Executive Mark Poloncarz says if we can’t identify specific microclusters like a church or a business then Erie County has a problem because that means what’s happening is general community spread.

“So if you shut down the Town of Orchard Park, it’s not necessarily going to shut down the spread in Tonawanda or Buffalo or Amherst or vice versa. We’re seeing it across the county, and that’s the worrisome thing. It’s not just in one community. It’s across the county, it’s growing, and as a result, without shutting down everything, it’s going to be difficult to contain it all,” Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz says in the last week, cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have gone up with more people having died recently than in the past few months.

As for statewide changes, Cuomo says SUNY is keeping students home after thanksgiving break, and that SUNY colleges will shift to remote learning until they decide what to do for the spring semester.