BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, GObike, Slow Roll and other Western New York cycling clubs held a vigil to honor a bicyclist that was struck and killed in a hit and run.

On july 7, Theodore Dionne bought a new bike frame and later that night was killed by a drunk driver in a hit and run while taking his bike for a test drive on Abbott Rd. Saturday, cyclists from all across Buffalo and Western New York came out to pay their respects to Theodore and his family.

We are a tight-knit community and a very diverse community when you talk about all the cycling clubs in Buffalo and Western New York and they show up because oftentimes they think that could have been me. I think that’s exactly why everyone was here today,” said Kevin Heffernan of GObike.

“Buffalo Police and West Seneca Police have been great, has a very active investigation and justice will be served it just may take some time,” added David Dionne, the father of Theodore Dionne.

GObike Buffalo is pushing for more bike lanes locally and safer streets to protect cyclists.