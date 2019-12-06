DA Flynn believes elimination of cash bail not a cause for too much concern

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–At the start of next year, cash bail will be eliminated for most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.

This is expected to lower the number of people held in jail awaiting trial.

Some fear that suspects who would normally be in jail before a trial will now be able to commit more crimes.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says that’s a possibility but he doesn’t believe there is cause for too much concern.

“The world’s not going to end, we’re going to go forward. It’s going to be fine. Yes, there’s going to be a case or two where come January 15th, come February 1st, I’m going to say “this person should’ve been in custody.” I guarantee I’m going to say that in the next two months. So, I am definitely anticipating that, but, overall, from a big picture standpoint – it’s going to be fine,” Flynn added.

Supporters say the law will prevent poor people from staying in jail for low-level crimes while their cases work through the system.