DENVER, Colo. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn was unanimously elected by his peers to serve as president of the National District Attorneys Association last year, and took up the position on Monday afternoon.

Flynn became president-elect at the 2021 summer summit in Virginia Beach, and took over for Cumberland County (N.C.) DA Billy West on Monday. He will hold the position until summer 2024, and currently serves as the president-elect of the District Attorneys Association of New York, as well.

The Erie County DA was named president at a “Pass the Gavel” ceremony at this year’s NDAA summer summit in Denver. The organization was established in 1950 to provide services such as training and technical assistance to members.

It is my great honor to serve as the leader of this organization. I extend my gratitude to the National District Attorneys Association, not only for their confidence in me to be the representative of this association, but for its commitment to the prosecution profession through advocacy, support, training for our members. I, along with my colleagues across the country, chose to become prosecutors to protect the rights our citizens, create safer communities and ensure that we obtain justice for the victims of crime. I look forward to representing my fellow District Attorneys and the opportunity to have a voice on criminal justice-related issues on a national level.” Erie County DA John Flynn

Flynn, who is currently serving in his second term as the county’s 41st District Attorney, is the second Erie County DA to become NDAA president, the other being U.S. District Court Judge Richard Arcara. Flynn previously served as the NDAA’s Metro Section leader, representing prosecutors in major cities.

As president, Flynn said he plans to promote greater leadership and trial advocacy skills training, especially as prosecutors’ offices face severe recruitment and retention issues.