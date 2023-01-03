BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Falls man has been sentenced to four years in prison on a charge of rape stemming from an incident in 2014.
That year, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says Nicholas Turnquist, now 37, had sex with someone who was younger than 17. Officials say it happened in the Town of Aurora.
This past November, Turnquist pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree rape. Along with his prison sentence, he will have to spend 10 years under post-release supervision.
A final order of protection was issued for the victim, and it will remain in effect until 2033, the District Attorney’s office said.
Latest Posts
- Airline passenger claims United was ‘lying’ about lost luggage after AirTag showed it at ‘mystery’ building
- Metal detectors removed from outside the House chamber
- Where WNY basketball teams rank in the state
- What we know about XBB.1.5, the dominant COVID variant in the US
- How long could Speaker battle drag on? 1856 offers a stark example
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.