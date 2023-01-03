BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Falls man has been sentenced to four years in prison on a charge of rape stemming from an incident in 2014.

That year, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says Nicholas Turnquist, now 37, had sex with someone who was younger than 17. Officials say it happened in the Town of Aurora.

This past November, Turnquist pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree rape. Along with his prison sentence, he will have to spend 10 years under post-release supervision.

A final order of protection was issued for the victim, and it will remain in effect until 2033, the District Attorney’s office said.