Decision on bringing students back into classrooms full time could come next week

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A State Supreme Court Judge could issue a ruling as soon as next week about whether to force local school districts to allow students back into the classroom full time.

Attorneys representing parents from the Williamsville Central School District argued in court Friday the district should allow middle and high school students back five days a week, using three feet of social distancing.

The attorneys said students have been suffering emotionally, physically and academically because they only attend school two days a week.

And they say the Governor and state Department of Health have fallen short of providing reasons for requiring six feet of social distance in schools in areas of high COVID transmission.

Attorneys for the district and state say they are following CDC guidelines, and keeping students and teachers safe.

A similar hearing involving parents from the Orchard Park Central School District is scheduled for Tuesday. The judge said Friday he will issue a written decision for all districts after Tuesday’s hearing.