Depew, Cleveland Hill schools announce dates for return to hybrid learning

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both the Cleveland Hill Union-Free School District and the Depew Union-Free School District are looking to bring students back soon.

Cleveland Hill is planning to return to a hybrid model of learning on Monday.

“There are still many moving parts to this transition, many out of our control, and if any of those falters, we will change course and hold off our return until after the holiday recess,” School Superintendent Jon MacSwan says.

In a letter to the community, MacSwan says the school district was able to secure licensing to start testing students and staff for COVID-19 through the Erie County Department of Health.

MacSwan is asking parents and students to honor their commitment to whichever model of instruction they were enrolled in prior to November 23 (hybrid or remote). Any change requests should be communicated to the student’s principal by December 18.

More details on how the testing program will work are expected to be released on Thursday.

In Depew, a hybrid learning plan is set to start on January 4.

In orange zones, like both Cheektowaga and Depew, schools can stay in a hybrid learning plan as long as 20 percent of students, teachers and staff are tested over 30 days.

Depew’s hybrid learning model will be the same as it was prior to the full shift to remote learning last month.

Like Cleveland Hill, Depew’s testing plan involves collaboration with the Erie County Department of Health.