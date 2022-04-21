BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driver is dead following a two-car crash in the Town of Boston.
Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., New York State police say Justin Mendyke was headed north on Boston State Road when he veered into the other lane and hit another vehicle head-on.
The 39-year-old Depew man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.
Police are investigating this crash.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.