BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driver is dead following a two-car crash in the Town of Boston.

Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., New York State police say Justin Mendyke was headed north on Boston State Road when he veered into the other lane and hit another vehicle head-on.

The 39-year-old Depew man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating this crash.