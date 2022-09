DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a PICK 10 lottery ticket in Depew for September 29, check your ticket.

A $500,000 ticket was sold at the 2150 George Urban Blvd. Speedway gas station.

The ten winning numbers for PICK 10 are drawn from a field of one to 80.

