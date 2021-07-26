Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer visiting Depew Tops to launch new product

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 26: Nightclub & Bar Media Group President and host and Co-Executive Producer of the Spike television show ‘Bar Rescue’ Jon Taffer speaks during a keynote address at the 29th annual Nightclub & Bar Convention and Trade Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on March 26, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group)

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Don’t fret if you see Jon Taffer at the 4777 Transit Rd. Tops in Depew on Wednesday. He’s not there to shut it down or rescue it.

The entrepreneur/tv personality known for hosting Bar Rescue is coming to town to launch his craft cocktail experience.

“Taffer’s Mixologist” is his line of pre-made craft cocktail mixes, Tops said.

Tops also said it’s the first supermarket chain in the northeast to carry the brand.

You’ll be able to choose from five flavors of the 32-ounce mixers at select Tops. The flavors include Margarita, Skinny Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Bloody Mary, and Spicy Bloody Mary.

According to Tops, there will be a proclamation with Legislator Frank Todaro at 12:55 p.m.

Following that, Fans will get a chance to take a picture with Taffer or have an autograph when they purchase a bottle of one of the mixers at the store.