Community holds parade for retiring Depew High School principal

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB)–The principal of Depew High School is retiring and today teachers, staff, and the community gave her a special send-off.

They held a parade at the school to say goodbye to Carol Townsend, who’s been the principal at Depew for 19 years.

Townsend says the school year being cut short on her final year has been challenging.

“And with everything that’s gone on since March 13th. it’s been an anti-climactic, but very difficult time. You know that I was leaving at the end of the year. But these people really came through, they really came through,” Townsend added.

The staff at Depew High School also recorded goodbye messages for Carol to watch.