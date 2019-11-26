Congressman Higgins introduces Purple Heart Flag Act to formally recognize recipients

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB)–Congressman Brian Higgins is pushing a new way to honor veterans with the introduction of the Purple Heart Flag Act.

He spoke about the bill on Tuesday at the Hillview Restaurant in Depew. It would require the display of a Purple Heart Flag at federal facilities such as war memorials, VA hospitals, and national cemeteries.

Higgins says Americans need to be reminded of the sacrifices our veterans have made.

“Raising the Purple Heart Flag would provide a visual reminder of the wounds our warriors endure and the soldiers who have laid down their lives to uphold the liberties this nation was founded on and continues to hold dear,” Higgins added.

He recognized Purple Heart recipient Roger Dearmyer for his actions during the Vietnam War at today’s event.