DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Auto Bureau is advising that the DMV in Depew will be closed starting on Wednesday for the next several months for a renovation project.
The office is located in George Urban Plaza.
The renovations include new flooring, a public restroom and a more efficient building layout.
During the renovations, customers can go to the other offices located in Buffalo, Clarence, Evans, Tonawanda or West Seneca.
