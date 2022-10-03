DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Auto Bureau is advising that the DMV in Depew will be closed starting on Wednesday for the next several months for a renovation project.

The office is located in George Urban Plaza.

The renovations include new flooring, a public restroom and a more efficient building layout.

During the renovations, customers can go to the other offices located in Buffalo, Clarence, Evans, Tonawanda or West Seneca.