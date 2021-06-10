Depew High School seniors celebrate the end of high school

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew’s Class of 2021 held their senior picnic on Wednesday.

Graduating seniors got their caps and gowns, yearbooks and a special breakfast and lunch.

While there, they played games like kickball in the afternoon, and ended the night with a banquet, motorcade and bonfire.

“Just having everyone be able to be together is just so fun because we really didn’t have time,” Class Treasurer Hollie Lageman says.

Class President Caitlin Kowalczyk said she “didn’t think it was going to happen either” and thanked her class advisers for helping plan the event.

Depew’s graduation is June 25 on the high school football field.