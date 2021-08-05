Depew man accused of beating cat to death with baseball bat indicted

Depew

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boyd C. Baker

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Depew man has been indicted on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals after authorities say he beat his cat to death with a baseball bat.

This past February, Boyd Baker, 52, allegedly struck the cat multiple times in his driveway on Penora Street. Depew police officers responded to the scene after receiving a call from a neighbor.

A judge has issued an order prohibiting Baker from owning any animals. If he’s convicted of the charge against him, Boyd could spend up to four years in prison.

He has been released on his own recognizance and will be back in court on August 18 for a pre-trial conference.

More Crime News

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now

Olympics News & Medal Count