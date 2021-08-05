DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Depew man has been indicted on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals after authorities say he beat his cat to death with a baseball bat.
This past February, Boyd Baker, 52, allegedly struck the cat multiple times in his driveway on Penora Street. Depew police officers responded to the scene after receiving a call from a neighbor.
A judge has issued an order prohibiting Baker from owning any animals. If he’s convicted of the charge against him, Boyd could spend up to four years in prison.
He has been released on his own recognizance and will be back in court on August 18 for a pre-trial conference.
More Crime News
- Depew man accused of beating cat to death with baseball bat indicted
- Buffalo man going behind bars for 12-years for 2020 shooting of his backseat passenger
- NY man sentenced following billion-dollar money laundering scheme
- Crime Stoppers: Up to $2,500 reward offered for information on July 24 stabbing on Hertel Avenue
- Sheriff: Man leading deputies on 90-mph chase through Genesee County stopped with spikes
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.