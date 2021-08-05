Depew man accused of beating cat to death with baseball bat indicted

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Depew man has been indicted on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals after authorities say he beat his cat to death with a baseball bat.

This past February, Boyd Baker, 52, allegedly struck the cat multiple times in his driveway on Penora Street. Depew police officers responded to the scene after receiving a call from a neighbor.

A judge has issued an order prohibiting Baker from owning any animals. If he’s convicted of the charge against him, Boyd could spend up to four years in prison.

He has been released on his own recognizance and will be back in court on August 18 for a pre-trial conference.