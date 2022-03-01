DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Depew man has admitted to beating his cat to death with a baseball bat.

In February 2021, Boyd Baker, 52, struck the cat multiple times in his driveway on Penora Street. Depew police officers responded to the scene after receiving a call from a neighbor.

A couple of hours after the incident was reported, police found the cat severely injured before it died. According to a necropsy, the cat, whose name was “Roxy,” died from blunt force trauma.

On Monday, Baker pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals.

A judge has issued an order prohibiting Baker from owning any animals. When he’s sentenced on May 12, he could spend up to two years in prison.

For now, Baker remains released on his own recognizance.