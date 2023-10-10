BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Depew man was arraigned Tuesday on manslaughter and other charges in connection to a fatal crash that occurred while the man was allegedly high on cocaine.

Zachary P. Poisson, 32, was charged with one felony county count of second-degree manslaughter and another felony count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, among other traffic violations.

On July 24, police allege Poisson was under the influence of cocaine while driving eastbound on Clinton Street in West Seneca. Poisson’s car crossed the center line, causing a head-on collision with a car driven by 49-year-old Elma resident David Sion. Sion was pronounced dead at the scene.

Poisson was hospitalized with minor injuries and was evaluated for drug use based on evidence officers found at the scene of the crash. Police said at the time that Poisson had several pending search warrants.