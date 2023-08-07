BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Depew man who was convicted of murder in the stabbing death of his ex-wife could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Sayed Nasir, 40, was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 25 years to life in the death of 33-year-old Nazeefa D. Tahir, Nasir’s ex-wife with whom he had a child, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Under the maximum sentence, Nasir will have his first chance at parole in 25 years. Unless parole is granted, he will remain in prison for the rest of his life.

The DA’s office said in November of 2021, Nasir knowingly violated a protection order and unlawfully entered Tahir’s home before stabbing her numerous times. She was home alone at the time, preparing to host a birthday party for their child.

The protection order Nasir violated was issued following a domestic incident in May of 2021 in which Nasir admitted to breaking into Tahir’s home and engaging in “physical contact with the victim during an argument,” the DA’s office said.

The following October, Nasir pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing. He received three years of probation and was ordered to participate in a 26-week domestic violence program. The no-contact protection order was issued on Tahir’s behalf and was to remain in effect until October 2026.

In the five-day trial which produced the murder conviction in June, jurors took only 33 minutes to deliberate before finding Nasir guilty.

Because Nasir violated a protection order, prosecutors had at one point sought first-degree murder charges, which would have made him ineligible for parole.