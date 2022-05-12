DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A longtime member of the Depew Police Department has passed away, the department announced Wednesday.

Lt. Jeff Gorski was sworn in on February 1, 1997, first serving as a patrolman before later becoming a rangemaster, firearms instructor, patrol supervisor and traffic safety coordinator.

“It is with profound sadness that the Depew Police Department announces the sudden passing of Lieutenant Jeff Gorski…We kindly ask that you keep the family, friends and coworkers of Lt. Gorski in your thoughts and prayers. Rest easy Lieutenant Gorski. We have the watch from here,” Depew police wrote on Facebook.