Depew police help locals with gender reveal

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — One family in Depew was in for quite a surprise during a gender reveal this week.

The father of the baby started doing donuts with his car, hoping the fumes let out would reveal if it was a boy or girl.

That’s when police officers showed up and shocked everyone there. What they didn’t know was that the officers were in on the gender reveal the whole time.

The father set the whole thing up. Take a look at the video posted by the Depew Police Department on Facebook:

“Thank you to Rabie and Eva Alnaji for allowing us to share in your special day!!” police wrote.