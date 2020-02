DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB)–UPDATE: Piatkowski has returned home safe.

ORIGINAL: Depew Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Ronald Piatkowski.

He was last seen wearing a Buffalo Bills jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

According to police, he was last spotted walking westbound on Walden Avenue near Dick Road at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone who locates Piatkowski, contact Depew Police at 716-683-1123.