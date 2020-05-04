Depew Police make arrest in armed robbery

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB)–Following an armed robbery investigation, Depew Police executed a search warrant last Friday and arrested 33-year-old Brandon Campbell.

Police say on Thursday, April 23, Campbell stopped a pedestrian who was walking home while he was driving on Transit Road.

Campbell asked the pedestrian if he smoked, and when the pedestrian replied “yes,” Campbell told him to come to the trunk area of his vehicle.

According to authorities, Campbell then displayed what police believe to be a shotgun and demanded the wallet and backpack from the pedestrian.

The pedestrian handed over the wallet, which all the money was removed, and the backpack after Campbell chambered the gun.

Campbell then ordered the pedestrian to start walking away from the vehicle, and Campbell left the area.

Police say the pedestrian was physically shaken but did not suffer any injuries.

Campbell is also a suspect in a convenient store robbery that occurred the next day, April 24, on Transit Road, in the village.

After being shaken and calming down, the store clerk told police of the robbery. Police continue to investigate, and more arrests are expected, according to Depew Police.

Campbell is charged with first-degree robbery and is at the Erie County Holding Center following arraignment.

