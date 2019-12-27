Depew police remind people to break down their boxes after Christmas

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew police are giving an important post-Christmas reminder.

Once the gifts are opened, many of us start to clean out leftover boxes.

The police department is reminding people to not leave empty boxes from holiday gifts outside their homes.

They say the boxes can act as “billboards” for criminals, advertising the new items you may have in your home.

It’s easy to fix the problem, though. Police advise you break down your boxes and put them inside the recycling bin.

Also, remove labels on boxes that identify gifts, as well as serial numbers or any other information about yourself.