Depew Police remind residents to keep parked vehilces locked, village sees uptick in larcenies

FILE: Cars are parked in an auto dealer lot Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Green Park, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Depew Police Department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles at night as they’ve seen a spike in stolen property from unlocked parked cars.

The department says the Village of Depew has received over 30 reports of property stolen out of parked cars since December 1, 2020.

DPD is reminding residents that the best way to avoid theft is to keep their car doors locked, as many residents who have had property stolen left their vehicles unlocked.

They also recommend not storing valuables in your vehicle. Officials say if you have to keep items in your car, store them out of sight and locked away.

Thieves are typically in and out of a car within 30 seconds, according to the Depew Police Department.

Police ask if you have any information about stolen property or you’re a victim of theft, call the Depew Dispatch Center at (716) 683-1123.